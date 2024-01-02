88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,618,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 8,299,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
Shares of EEENF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,299. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
