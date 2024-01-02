Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Cap of $102.29 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $102.29 million and approximately $31.85 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11256039 USD and is up 11.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $9,697,885.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

