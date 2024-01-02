Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Downgraded by Beacon Securities

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$11.00. Beacon Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ASTL traded down C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,181. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

