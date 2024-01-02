Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $93.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00089664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00024568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001062 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,002,104,639 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

