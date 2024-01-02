Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.40

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.49 ($0.92), with a volume of 47719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.91).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,021.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.09.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,571.43%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

Further Reading

