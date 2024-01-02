Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 293,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53). Research analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

