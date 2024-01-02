Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 1,656,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,057,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Armadale Capital Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.10.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

