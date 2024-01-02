Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 3.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 714,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,490,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Several analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$70.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
