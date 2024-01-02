Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 3.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 714,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,490,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.72.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$70.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

