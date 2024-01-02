Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avolta Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 79,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,143. Avolta has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Avolta
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avolta
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.