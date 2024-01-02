Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avolta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 79,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,143. Avolta has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Avolta alerts:

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.