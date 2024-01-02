Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

BFAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,431. Battery Future Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 5.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 240,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

