Beldex Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $268.20 million and $2.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.58 or 0.05240849 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00090746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00024644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,096,973 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,356,973 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.