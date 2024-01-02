BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in BHP Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,024. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

