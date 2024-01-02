Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $149,125.83. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,313,082.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,511 shares of company stock worth $1,488,201. Insiders own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:BH traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.05. 2,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.14. Biglari has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

