Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

BNOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

