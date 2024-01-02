BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $557.48 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $557.48 million and $628,919.11 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $44,890.06 or 0.99939627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00019769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011441 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010278 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00198412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

