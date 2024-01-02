Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $886.54 billion and approximately $33.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $45,259.06 on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.33 or 0.00570786 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00216666 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00021905 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,588,025 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

