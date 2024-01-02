Bitcoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $303.59 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $256.07 or 0.00568949 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and approximately $303.59 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,007.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.71 or 0.00214871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,603,031 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

