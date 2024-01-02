Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,113.13

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $22.31 million and $58,113.13 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00130691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00024570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002211 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

