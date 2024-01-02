Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $21.58 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $378.00 million and approximately $78.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $21.58 or 0.00048005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

