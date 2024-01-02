Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.95

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
