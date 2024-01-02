Bitcoiva (BCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $889,782.02

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $179.40 million and approximately $889,782.02 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.18 or 0.00024739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,185.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.75 or 0.00572517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00216050 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00021954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.32606103 USD and is up 7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $671,781.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.