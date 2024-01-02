BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211,819.72

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $211,819.72 and $170,561.11 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 47.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,278.68 or 1.00032092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011371 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010140 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00210161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,045,139,542 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001282 USD and is up 14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $153,202.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.