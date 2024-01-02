Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 139,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 168,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of £1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

