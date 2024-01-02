Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.49

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 916560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Braskem Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

