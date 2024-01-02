CannabisCoin (CANN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $314,775.61

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $314,775.61 and approximately $6.20 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,284.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00161941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.00573504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00368962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00214066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.