Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,080,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 26,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CARR traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

