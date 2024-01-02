Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RENE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

