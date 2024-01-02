Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,471. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.31, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 911.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 206,133 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,218,000 after purchasing an additional 147,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

