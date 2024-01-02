Casper 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.52 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $594.59 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,276,349,783 coins and its circulating supply is 11,671,942,781 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,274,659,730 with 11,670,335,935 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05092859 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $11,608,541.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

