CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.14

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 56574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.
The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
