Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTAGF remained flat at 2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.35. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of 2.35 and a 12-month high of 2.50.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

