Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTAGF remained flat at 2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.35. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of 2.35 and a 12-month high of 2.50.
Ceconomy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ceconomy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.