Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 809,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 128,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CPF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $55,094.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,407.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $172,716. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.