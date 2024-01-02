Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 500,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,166. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

