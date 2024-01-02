Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $12.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $12.88.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
