Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $12.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

