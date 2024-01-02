Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,378,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

CWAN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 831,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $676,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,766,455 shares of company stock worth $273,439,336. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

