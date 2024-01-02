Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 1,233,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.3964 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.