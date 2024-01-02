Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading Down 0.8%

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

