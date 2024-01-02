Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading 0.3% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €77.04 ($84.66) and last traded at €76.92 ($84.53). 101,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €76.70 ($84.29).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €69.50 and its 200-day moving average is €68.44.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
