Conwest Associates, LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

CWPS stock remained flat at $27.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Conwest Associates has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Get Conwest Associates alerts:

About Conwest Associates

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.