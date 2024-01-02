Conwest Associates, LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Conwest Associates Stock Performance
CWPS stock remained flat at $27.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Conwest Associates has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.
About Conwest Associates
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conwest Associates
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.