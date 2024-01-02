Cronos Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $19.10 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00090377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00032318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00024616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

