CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.1 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
