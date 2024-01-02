CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CXApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXAIW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,958. CXApp has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get CXApp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CXApp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CXApp by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,176,472 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CXApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in CXApp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 577,124 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CXApp by 796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CXApp during the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.