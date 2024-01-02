CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Update

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,863,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 12,960,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CytoDyn Price Performance

CytoDyn stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,808. CytoDyn has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.21.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

