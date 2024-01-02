Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $37,588,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,790. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.