Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

DSKIF stock remained flat at $26.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

