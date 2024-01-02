Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
DSKIF stock remained flat at $26.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $27.12.
