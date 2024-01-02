DeepOnion Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.06 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00131665 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00024412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002211 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.