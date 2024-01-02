DEI (DEI) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $189.87 million and approximately $141.44 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00162207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008844 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.