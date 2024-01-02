Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.29

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWVYF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,070.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

