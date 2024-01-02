DigiByte Achieves Market Cap of $166.01 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. DigiByte has a market cap of $166.01 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,284.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00161941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.00573504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00368962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00214066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,737,428,267 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

