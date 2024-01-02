Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.34. 1,301,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,665. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

